Man hit, killed by SUV in Oceanway, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-30s died Friday night after being hit by an SUV in Oceanway, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

This happened on New Berlin Road near Sago Avenue West around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was jogging and ran into the street and an SUV hit him.

They say the car was not speeding and the driver stopped to speak with detectives.

JSO said this is the 127th traffic-related death this year and the 35th involving a pedestrian.

