Man hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s Eastside

Jacksonville, Fla. — One man is hurt, and three people are detained, following an overnight shooting on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday inside an apartment on the 1200 block of East 1st Street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the victim was grazed in the stomach by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital and released a short time later.

Investigators are working to find out what led to the shooting. They’re talking to three other people who were inside the apartment at the time.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax records show that this is the 79th shooting in Jacksonville this year.

