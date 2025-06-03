Man injured in Northside shooting, suspect surrenders to police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with injuries after being shot several times Monday in Jacksonville’s Ribault neighborhood. The shooting occurred during an argument at about 3 p.m. in the 6400 block of Restlawn Drive, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

After being dispatched to the area, officers arrived to find the victim, an adult male, suffering from several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, a JSO news release states. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“A short time later, an individual identifying himself as the shooter contacted police and turned himself in without incident,” the news release states. “The initial investigation has revealed there was an argument followed by a physical altercation between known individuals. The fight led to the shooter producing a firearm and shooting the victim.”

The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

