Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville’s Picketville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers responded to a shooting incident at 6500 Trixie Street Wednesday at about 8 p.m., where a male victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was assisting someone with loading clothing into a vehicle when he was shot, a Jacksonville police news release states. Emergency services transported him to a local area hospital via Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD).

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim reported the suspect shot him from the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The suspect is described as a male in his 50s, with a bald head and beard. The suspect was last seen driving away in a gray pickup truck.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.