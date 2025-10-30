Man killed in two-vehicle collision on Monument Road: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a deadly collision at the intersection of Monument Road and Lee Road on Wednesday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, a woman in her 30s was driving a Jeep SUV eastbound on Monument Road. A man in his 50s was driving a Kia westbound on Monument Road.

When the man driving the Kia turned left to go south onto Lee Road, it caused him to collide with the Jeep, says JSO.

The Jeep rolled over into a retention pond on the southwest side of the roadway.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

According to JSO, the woman driving the Jeep is in stable condition. The man driving the Kia was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

JSO says this is the 141st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Eastbound Monument Road is being diverted through the parking lots of nearby businesses, and Lee Road is closed while detectives conduct the traffic crash investigation.

