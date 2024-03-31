Man pleads guilty to killing two women, including beloved Jacksonville teacher

Jacksonville, Fla. — Zebulon Perkins is headed to prison.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder for killing Leah Kline and Vivian James in 2019.

Perkins, 31, killed Kline on Christmas Day in 2019 after they got into an argument at a Westside motel. He strangled Kline and threw her body into a dumpster.

The next day, Perkins went to James’ home in Cedar Hills. James had been Perkins’ teacher, and investigators said he went to her house looking for advice.

When James told Perkins to turn himself in to police, investigators said Perkins beat James and strangled her with a cord.

A friend stopped by James’ home on Dec. 28, 2019, and found her body. The friend called the police and told them James’ car was missing.

Later that day, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found Perkins with James’ car at the Westside motel where he had been staying. He was arrested.

A negotiated plea with the state will send Perkins to prison for 70 years.

Sentencing is set for April 26.

