Man revitalizing Southside park, baseball field is August’s Doing Good in Your Neighborhood honoree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations to Michael Jurney, who was selected as the “Doing Good in Your Neighborhood” honoree for the month of August.

Jurney has made it his goal to revitalize a park and baseball field in the Grove Park neighborhood on the Southside.

He created his own nonprofit, took over the park, and is now remodeling to bring it back to life.

He was gifted $500 to put toward his efforts by Beaver Toyota.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax would like to thank all of our Family Focus partners -- Publix, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet for helping us recognize people who are Doing Good in Your Neighborhood!

We want to recognize more people Doing Good in Your Neighborhood! To nominate someone, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.