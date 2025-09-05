Man riding minibike dies after collision with box truck in Jacksonville

A man is dead after the minibike he was riding collided with a box truck Thursday in Jacksonville. The collision occurred at about 8:09 p.m. at the intersection of 45th Street and Mays Drive, according to a Jacksonville police news release.

The minibike rider, described as a male in his late 40s, was riding east on 45th Street as a large box truck was headed west on the roadway.

“The driver of the box truck made a left turn onto southbound Mays Drive in front of the minibike. The minibike collided with the rear wheels of the box truck,” the news release states.

The rider was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states. “The minibike is an off-highway vehicle which is not licensed for use on the roadway and it did not have a headlight,” the news release states.

