Man seriously injured in crash that shut down I-95 South lanes south of St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Traffic is moving again, with lanes having reopened sometime after 10 pm. The congestion lasted nearly three hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol revealed that a 40-year-old Jacksonville man was left with ‘serious’ injuries from the crash Saturday evening.

The man, who was driving what appeared to be a box truck in the left lane, reportedly overcorrected to the left, entering the shoulder of the highway. When the vehicle hit the metal guardrail, FHP said it spun and overturned. The man was ejected onto the left shoulder before being transported to a hospital by first responders.

ORIGINAL: There is significant traffic on I-95 South following a ‘major crash’ with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed cars funneling through one lane in an effort to bypass the scene of the crash, which was reported around 7:30 pm Saturday evening.

It occurred south of State Road 207.

An ambulance left the scene around 7:50 pm.

The story will be updated as traffic conditions change.

