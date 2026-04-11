Man shot after argument at Moncrief apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman after a man was shot after an argument at an apartment complex on Moncrief Village West Friday afternoon.

JSO says that the victim and suspect were in an argument when one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot at the victim, striking him in the arm. The bullet then pierced the victim’s chest.

Authorities say that after firing the shot, the suspect fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a hospital in “critical but stable” condition.

No detailed information about the suspect has been released, and JSO says “this appears to be an isolated incident.”

The sheriff’s office says detectives canvassed the area for surveillance footage and spoke with witnesses, but still asks that anyone with information contact them at 904-630-0500.

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