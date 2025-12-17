Man shot in chest in Moncrief after argument; police say girlfriend’s son pulled trigger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s son during an argument in Jacksonville’s Moncrief neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 5700 block of Carver Circle around 10 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital and is stabilized and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and his girlfriend. Police say the girlfriend’s son later confronted the man and fired multiple shots in his direction, hitting him twice in the chest. Authorities say the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

For neighbors, the sound of gunfire was unsettling in what neighbors describe as a normally quiet area.

“‘Pow, pow, pow’ ... about four or five shots,” longtime resident Ingrid Davis said. “You don’t expect something like that right here.”

Davis said she learned about the shooting after getting a phone call from her niece, who heard about the incident from across town. She described the man who was shot as friendly and well-known in the neighborhood.

“He’s always speaking. Sometimes he even picks me up when I’m coming home from work,” Davis said. “I wish he’d get better.”

Police say detectives canvassed the area for surveillance video and spoke with witnesses. Investigators say this was an isolated incident and the suspect has been identified. No names have been released, and police have not said whether charges will be filed.

Bullet holes were still visible in the home’s door and window, along with crime scene tape left behind, a stark reminder of the violence that shook the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

