Man shot at close range with shotgun in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital Monday morning after being shot in the abdomen at close range with a shotgun. Jacksonville Beach police were called to the 900 block of 4th Avenue S. at about 12:16 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying on the ground in front of a residence.

Police interviewed a man and a woman who were inside the residence. “The male subject and female were uncooperative and/or claimed they had no information,” a Jacksonville Beach police news release states.

Police said the victim also refused to cooperate and didn’t give officers his name, the news release states. The male inside the residence was taken to jail on an outstanding warrant, the news release states.

