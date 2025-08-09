Man shot during argument in Jacksonville, suspect still on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man is recovering after being shot during an argument on Yulee Street Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Yulee Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The man was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were standing in the roadway, arguing, when the suspect opened fire.

The two are believed to know each other.

The suspect has not been caught, but police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

JSO asks anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

