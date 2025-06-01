Man shot during argument over video games, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot during an argument over video games on Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said officers arrived at the 11000 block of Key Haven Drive near Interstate 295 and Dunn Avenue around 11 p.m.

They found a man in his late 30s had been shot in the neck. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Investigators found that the victim and suspect were playing video games and began arguing. The suspect produced a handgun, JSO said.

The suspect was detained and JSO said “all parties involved are detained and currently cooperating” with investigators.

Anyone who has any information related to the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

