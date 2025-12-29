Man shot in face on N. Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police have few details on what lead to a man being shot in the face early Monday in the 3000 block of N. Main Street.

Police were called to the location at 12:30 a.m. in response to a person shot. Officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the cheek, a Jacksonville police news release states.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition was listed as non-life threatening, police said.

“Details are limited and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Jacksonville police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.