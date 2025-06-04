Man shot in head in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot in the head, according to Jacksonville police. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 21st Street.

Officers responded to the area in response to a person shot. When they arrived, the found the victim, a male in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, a police news release states.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the news release states.

" ... At this time no witnesses have been located, and due to the victims condition he has been unable to speak to detectives," the news release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (904) 630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.