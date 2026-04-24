Man shot on Jacksonville’s Westside after two gunmen open fire on him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering from injuries after being shot in the leg Thursday on Jacksonville’s Westside. Police responded to a hospital at about 2:30 p.m. in response to a patient who arrived with a bullet wound.

Officer’s arrived to find the victim being treated and learned he was shot in the 2000 block of Niblick Drive, a Jacksonville police news release states.

“The initial investigation has revealed the victim was engaged in a dispute ... two suspects opened fire striking the victim one time,” the news release states.

The victim was driven to the hospital and police have a person of interest in custody, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.