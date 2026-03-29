JSO: Man shot after argument outside Beach Boulevard sports bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was shot early this morning after an argument outside a Jacksonville sports bar, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Time Out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard.

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Officers say the victim was shot in the leg during the dispute. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, ran from the scene and has not been found.

Authorities are still working to learn what led up to the argument.

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The investigation is ongoing.

JSO asks anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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