Man standing next to ATV hit by van on Westside Jacksonville roadway, dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 53-year-old Palm Coast man is dead after being hit by a van Sunday night in Jacksonville. He was standing in the right travel lane with no lights next to an ATV at about 9:45 p.m. on Normandy Boulevard, about a half mile east of Blair Road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

A van, driven by a 34-year-old Jacksonville man, hit the victim and the ATV. The Palm Coast man was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

