Man who set self on fire outside Trump trial is from St. Augustine, authorities confirm

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The New York Police Department has confirmed that the man who set himself on fire in a park across the street from where the Trump trial is taking place is from St. Augustine.

According to city officials, the man, identified as Maxwell Azzarello, walked into the center of Collect Pond Park, opened a book bag, and began throwing out pamphlets. He removed a liquid, believed to be some type of alcohol, and poured it on himself. He then lit himself on fire.

Azzarello was seen falling into a police barricade before people ran over to extinguish the fire.

A police spokesperson said there were already emergency services on scene. EMS responded quickly and rushed him to the Cornell Burn Center. He is listed in critical condition.

Four NYPD officers also suffered minor injuries from exposure to the fire.

A detective with the NYPD confirmed that Azzarello is from St. Augustine. Witnesses and family members said his car was in St. Augustine on April 13 and that he arrived in New York City earlier this week.

When reporters asked if there was potential political motivation to the incident, officials responded that they believed the pamphlets Azzarello threw out into the park contained conspiracy theory messages about politics and the mafia.

Police also added that this incident was not a security breach as the Collect Pond Park is open to the public even with the Trump trial occurring across the street.

Azzarello’s family has been notified.

