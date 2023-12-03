Marion County hit-and-run driver identified, arrested following major street race crash

OCALA, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol has released a report identifying the apprehended driver involved in a hit-and-run street race that caused a serious injury crash in Marion County last week.

According to FHP, the incident unfolded in the early morning of Saturday, November 18, when a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette engaged in a high-speed street race along State Road 200. The reportedly reckless driving, marked by multiple lane changes and high speeds, ended in a collision with a Toyota Prius near Southwest 80th Street.

After reportedly colliding with the Prius, the Corvette careened off the road, striking a utility pole and a tree, sustaining heavy amounts of damage. The driver of the Corvette, a 38-year-old male from Ocala, sustained serious injuries, including ejection from the vehicle.

Crucial to the investigation were tips provided by the public and on-scene witnesses who helped authorities piece together the events leading up to the crash.

According to police reports, the Mustang driver concealed his car in a local business parking lot before fleeing the scene after checking the condition of the injured Corvette driver.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators, in their efforts to identify the hit-and-run suspect, released images of the Mustang driver to the public.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Steven Michael Carmack of Ocala, was described as a heavy-set male with tattooed arms, wearing a baseball hat and a beard.

The Mustang, a silver-in-color model from 2020-2023 with tinted windows, was also identified in the release.

Following tips from the public, Carmack was arrested on Tuesday, November 2, and is currently held at the Marion County Jail.

He faces charges including reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, failure to remain on the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, and racing on highways.

As the investigation remains active, authorities urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

For more information on the risks of street racing and reporting procedures, residents can visit the Street Racing/Takeovers, Stunt Driving section on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website HERE.

