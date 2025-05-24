Massive fire at Ace Hardware shuts down Blanding Blvd.

Clay County Fire Rescue says it is responding to a large fire at Hagan Ace Hardware in Orange Park.

Both firefighters and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at the Blanding Boulevard location, which was reported burning shortly before 7 P.M.

Ace Hardware fire Orange Park Photos: Clay County Fire Rescue

Hagan Ace Hardware addressed the fire over social media, saying that all customers and staff are safe.

Viewer photos and video show flames and large amounts of smoke coming from the building.

Fire burns at Hagan Ace Hardware Video: Zandra Cardona-Wise on Facebook

Hagan Ace Hardware smoke Video from Abla Asor on FaceBook

CCSO shut down both directions of Blanding Boulevard and is asking everyone to avoid the area.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and is working to get more information.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

