Massive wildfire in Charlton County prompts evacuations

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — A large wildfire is burning in Charlton County, Georgia by Highway 301 and Humphries Road, north of Folkston. The Charlton County Emergency Management Agency has ordered nearby residents to evacuate.

Residents on the following roads are ordered to evacuate immediately:

Harold White Road

Humphries Road

Bill Knight Road

Willow Creek Road

Officials ask that people avoid the area and use alternate routes to allow emergency responders space to operate.

The Charlton County Emergency Management Agency believes the fire had been started by a downed power line.

As of 4:30 p.m., the Georgia Forestry Commission measures the fire at 230 acres with 0% contained.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.