Men arrested after exchanging gun next to Bradford High School parking lot, sheriff says

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after a school employee witnessed a shotgun exchange in a parking area next to Bradford High School.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. near the high school tennis courts, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith said in a social media post.

The school was placed on “Shelter in Place” status as deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

Smith said deputies secured the location and found no students were in direct danger. No firearms were discharged during the incident.

Authorities identified the suspects as Devin Ramos, 20, of Alachua County, and Issac Likens, 20, of Duval County, Smith said. Both men were arrested at the scene following the report from the school employee.

Ramos and Likens each face charges of felony possession of a firearm on school property. They were also charged with misdemeanor disruption of a school function.

The school district employee reported seeing the two individuals exchanging a shotgun that was partially covered by a towel. Smith said the weapon was secured without incident.

During questioning, the suspects told investigators they were meeting to exchange the shotgun so it could be traded to a third person in Duval County, Smith said.

Ramos and Likens initially met at a nearby convenience store and reportedly moved the transaction to the parking area near the high school because there were too many people at the store location, Smith said.

