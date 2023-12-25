A Merry Christmas ‘pup-date’ from The Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society has a Merry Christmas update, or “pup-date,” about 10-year-old Cricket.

Cricket was adopted from JHS in October and has since been getting spoiled by her new family.

In her mom Brenda’s words, “Cricket is the sweetest dog we have ever had. She fits right in with our family, and our grandson Preston adores her and gives her love every chance he gets… well, we all do! Initially we only planned to foster Cricket, but her soul spoke to us and the rest is history. We are so lucky that she is ours. "

JHS is so grateful to every family who has adopted and fostered this year.

Happy holidays!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Cricket the dog

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Cricket the dog

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Cricket the dog

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.