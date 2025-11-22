Michael Ward and Jennifer Glock Foundation donates $1 million to FSCJ for scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has received a $1 million donation from the Michael Ward and Jennifer Glock Foundation to fund student scholarships.

The generous gift will support the I Choose FSCJ Workforce Scholarship Fund and establish the Michael Ward and Jennifer Glock Foundation Endowed Scholarship Fund, aimed at assisting students in critical academic programs such as healthcare, IT, logistics, and more.

“Jennifer and I have always valued the role FSCJ plays in the educational landscape and workforce preparation initiatives of our community,” said Michael Ward, retired Chairman and CEO of CSX. We wanted to do our part to secure the College’s future through a scholarship gift with the intent of helping even more students achieve their goals, earn a diploma, join the workforce and build a stronger tomorrow. I hope many others will join us in this effort."

The scholarships will prioritize students completing their final 15 credit hours, helping them graduate and enter the workforce. FSCJ President John Avendano expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting its impact on supporting students and addressing workforce shortages in the community.

The FSCJ Foundation, which aims to remove barriers to education, supports nearly 1,000 students annually with financial assistance.

