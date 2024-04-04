Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Parking and access have re-opened as restoration project continues

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has re-opened public access to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Parking and beach access.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you earlier this year about the $38.6 million Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project to repair storm-damaged dunes. As part of the project, beach access and parking at Mickler’s Landing would be closed intermittently.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Closures were scheduled for March 18 through March 28 and April 1 through April 5.

The opening comes one day ahead of schedule for what the county said was the “mobilization period” of the project.

However, more closures could come as the project continues toward its’ estimated completion in early August. This is to ensure public safety during the repair or delivery of large contractor equipment, and then again, for the “de-mobilization” after construction is complete.

RELATED: Mickler’s Landing beach access and parking to close next week

“Our contractor, Weeks Marine, was able to get the majority of the parking lot cleared up of restoration equipment and supplies, and ready for the public earlier than expected,” Sloane Stephens, Coastal Environment Project Manager, said. “The County’s Parks/Beach Services has done a walk-through, and we are thrilled that Mickler’s is back open.”

The public can stay updated on the project and beach parking closures at www.sjcfl.us/PVB and by using the county’s mobile app SJC Connect.

The project’s main goal is to restore storm-damaged dunes and berms to provide storm protection to upland infrastructure with more than two million cubic yards of sand dredged in from the ocean. The county said the project will stretch from the St. Johns -Duval County line to the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve -- about nine miles of coastline.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.