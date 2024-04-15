Mickler’s Landing closed for beach restoration preps

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — Attention St. Johns County beachgoers. Mickler’s Landing will be closed all day on Monday, April 15.

Equipment is being delivered for the Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project.

Action News Jax told you last week when the county announced the $38.6 million project, which will restore storm-damaged dunes and berms.

“This project will help sustain a place that has great impact on our economy and tourism,” Commissioner Krista Joseph said in a news release. “According to our Visitors and Convention Bureau, 44% of tourists visit St. Johns County for its beautiful beaches, and 76% stay overnight in our hotels, which means they would also eat in our restaurants and shop at our stores. If you come to Florida, you visit the beach, and that’s why this was so important to our County.”

The project area stretches about nine miles, from the St. Johns-Duval County line to the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Mickler’s Landing should reopen on Tuesday, April 16.

