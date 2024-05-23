Mickler’s Landing will be temporarily closed on Friday but open Memorial Day weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will temporarily close Mickler’s Landing on Fri., May 24.

Beach access and parking will be closed for an extra day because of mechanical issues with the dredge used in the restoration project.

However, the county did say Mickler’s Landing will be open for the entire Memorial Day weekend.

The latest update is the project is expected to be finished by the end of June, ahead of the original mid-August schedule.

Stay updated with all the project news and parking details at www.sjcfl.us/PVB.

