Middleburg man killed in crash on Normany Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man from Middleburg was killed in a crash on Jacksonville’s westside.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Normandy Boulevard near Carter Landing Boulevard.

Troopers say two cars were traveling east when one of them crashed into the back of the other.

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Investigators say the driver of the first car did not slow down in time and hit the vehicle in front of him. The impact caused his car to flip over.

The other car spun onto the shoulder and hit a fence.

The 35-year-old driver from Middleburg was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A passenger in his car, a 37-year-old woman from Orlando, was not hurt.

The driver of the other car, a 41-year-old man from Jacksonville, was also not injured.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

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