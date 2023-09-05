Military families invited to spend a day at summer camp together in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — YMCA Camp Immokalee is holding a special day for active duty military and veteran families on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Family Camp Day is for parents and kids ages 5 to 16. Those interested in partaking will enjoy summer camp activities, team-builders, outdoor sports and a whole lot more!

The First Coast YMCA said that the event is open to all military families. You do not need to be a YMCA member.

Lunch will be provided and a $15 registration deposit per family is required. This deposit will be refunded only upon check-in.

Those families attending will need to bring a photo ID and sign a family waiver to receive a tote and campus map.

FCYMCA is asking attendees to wear and/or bring sneakers/closed-toed shoes, hats, sunglasses, bug spray and sunscreen. You may bring your own lawn chairs but it is not required. Water stations will be available throughout the day at camp.

YMCA Camp Immokalee is located at 6765 Immokalee Rd. in Keystone Heights.

For more information visit FCYMCA.org.

