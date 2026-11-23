JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some local military families have something extra to be thankful for this holiday.

Winn-Dixie partnered with USO Jacksonville to distribute Thanksgiving meals to 300 families.

The drive-through mobile food pantry, held on Friday, Nov. 20 at the Ortega store on Roosevelt Boulevard, provided military families with turkeys and holiday sides for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The event was part of a broader seasonal campaign organized by Winn-Dixie and the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation.

Across the region, the grocer distributed a total of 6,000 meals to support families facing hunger during Thanksgiving.

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