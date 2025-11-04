MISSING: Clay Co. deputies searching for 11-year-old boy

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing boy.

11-year-old Colton Buskill was last seen carrying a fishing pole in the area of Primrose Circle in Middleburg.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a long-sleeved Christmas shirt with gray and red shorts.

If you see him, immediately call 911 or 904-264-6512.

