Mobile meth lab found at Florida Welcome Center on I-95 south, FHP and Nassau deputies responding

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence at the Official Florida Welcome Center on Interstate 95 southbound just south of the Florida-Georgia state line.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it made a traffic stop and found a mobile meth lab at the welcome center. Two people have been detained, FHP said.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that FHP asked for its deputies to assist in responding to the mobile meth lab.

Nassau County Fire Rescue is also on the scene. Traffic to the welcome center has been shut down and the center was evacuated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A hazmat team is responding to clean up the meth.

Traffic on I-95 is flowing smoothly, but it is not yet known when the welcome center will reopen, FHP said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Photos: Troopers, deputies, fire rescue respond to mobile meth lab at Florida Welcome Center

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Troopers, deputies, fire rescue respond to mobile meth lab at Florida Welcome Center Troopers, deputies, fire rescue respond to mobile meth lab at the Florida Welcome Center on Interstate 95 southbound in Nassau County.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.