MOCA Jacksonville announces new exhibition featuring international artist Amer Kobaslija

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville has announced a new featured exhibition highlighting the work of internationally recognized, Jacksonville-based artist Amer Kobaslija.

“Outside Looking In: The Paintings of Amer Kobaslija” will be on display from April 30 through September 20. The exhibition traces Kobaslija’s artistic journey from his early works to the present, showcasing a range of series that reflect his global experiences and evolving perspective on place and identity.

The exhibit includes selections from several of his most notable bodies of work, including Florida Diaries, which explores the balance between the state’s natural beauty and the impact of urban development and climate change. Other featured series include One Hundred Views of Kesennuma, inspired by Japan’s 2011 tsunami, and his ongoing Artist Studios series, which offers intimate, symbolic glimpses into creative spaces.

Kobaslija, originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, work is shaped by his experiences as a refugee and his life across multiple countries. His paintings often reflect themes of memory, displacement, and the search for belonging.

The museum will host a free Community Opening Celebration on April 30 from 8 to 9 p.m., with early access available to members. In partnership with downtown businesses, attendees can also receive discounts at select nearby restaurants during the event.

The exhibition is presented with support from the City of Jacksonville, the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, the University of North Florida, and other community partners.

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