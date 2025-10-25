MOCA Jacksonville unveils new catalog celebrating local art history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville is celebrating the launch of a new catalog that revisits a historic 1924 art exhibition organized by local women artists.

A special event will take place on Wednesday, October 29, featuring a talk and book signing by Dr. P. Scott Brown, the author and guest curator of the catalog.

The new book, “The Armory South: The 1924 Jacksonville Woman’s Club Exhibition Rediscovered,” explores how early visionaries helped bring modern art to Jacksonville and the South.

MOCA Jacksonville, the oldest art museum in Northeast Florida, continues its mission to connect the community with contemporary art and local history.

For details about the event and other museum programs, visit MocaJacksonville.unf.edu

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.