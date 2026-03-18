Mom of man killed in 2024 Jax Beach St. Patrick’s day shooting speaks

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — For Katrina Williams and her family, St. Patrick’s day never meant much to them, but that all changed two years ago after she got a call about her son she will never forget.

“She was like ‘James!’ She was screaming ‘James got shot!’ I said, ‘What James?’ she said, ‘James James,’” said Williams.

Her son, 21-year-old James Jones III, had been shot and killed in the parking lot of Sneakers bar in Jacksonville Beach.

Jones’ death marked the end of three separate shooting sprees in Jax Beach within the same hour.

The first shooting was near the boardwalk, the second happened by Ritz Bar, and the third, by Sneakers Bar.

Three other people were hurt in these shootings. Jones was the only person who died.

“But to lose a child that you carry for 9 months. You feel every kick everything in your womb after losing that is a pain that will live forever,” said Williams.

In the last month, Jacksonville Beach has seen an uptick in crime…including a teen takeover event that left 5 people shot.

In that case, everyone survived…but Katrina says more needs to be done by law enforcement to keep people safe.

“You’re supposed to protect us,” said Williams. “You got cameras, surveillance for what? Nothing! Cause all the cameras and surveillance, it still hasn’t shown who killed my baby,”

Action News Jax asked her if she could tell her son anything right now, what it would be.

“I’m going to keep fighting for you with every breath in me, and I’m going to make sure your baby girl is taken care of,” said Williams.

The investigation into Jones’s death is ongoing.

Jacksonville Beach Police has increased patrols during spring break this week...and has made it clear that these types of takeover events are unacceptable.

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