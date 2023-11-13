Monitoring the Caribbean; Texas storm could bring rain as it moves over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there will be an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico traveling west to east this week.

While tropical characteristics are not expected, there will be some heavy rain along the Gulf Coast & Southeast U.S. during the upcoming week, Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike.

The First Alert Weather Team has also been monitoring since last week an area that will try to develop late this week in the Caribbean. The next name on the list of 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season names is Vince.

Buresh said this time around it looks like gradual development with low pressure potentially emerging by the middle of this week a little east of Central America. General movement should be to the northeast, so a heads-up for Jamaica, Cuba, Hispaniola, and possible Puerto Rico and parts of the Lesser Antilles.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said it is expected to move to the Northeast and is expected to stay away from Florida.

