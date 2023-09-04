‘More dangerous than usual:’ Jacksonville Ocean Rescue warning of strong rip currents for Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Many families are using the holiday to escape to the beaches. Our Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is tracking rough waters and high risk for rip currents.

Red flags lined the beaches, on Monday, indicating rough surf in Jacksonville Beach.

“Don’t go in too far. That’s it. We can’t go above our waste,” 7-year-old Isabella said. Her and her mother were enjoying the holiday off, catching waves. She said she knows not to go in too deep.

“She’s [Isabella] obsessed with the Little Mermaid right now, so she was pretending to be a mermaid. We’re just going out as far as she can comfortably swim back,” Elle Bassie said. “As the waves have gotten a little bit bigger, I’ve been keeping her closer to the shore.”

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue warns that red flags mean dangerous water conditions.

“Our rip currents are actually a little more dangerous than usual today [Monday],” Lt. Max Ervanian said. “When you see a red flag, you should compare the red flag to a traffic light.”

Lt. Ervanian is the Training Operations Officer for Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue. He said if you’re not a strong swimmer, you should not go in past your knees.

“Red [flags] means stop. Don’t go in the water,” Lt. Ervanian said. “Stay in knee-deep water or less, and enjoy the beach for what it has to offer on the sand.”

He also urges parents to keep an eye on their kids.

“Be safe. Don’t go out too far if you have little ones. Keep an eye on them and just make sure that however far you go out, make sure you’re comfortable in the current,” Bassie said. “Whatever I gotta do to keep her safe.”

