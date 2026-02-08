JIA expands dining options with two new spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport is expanding its dining options in Concourse B.

Airport officials said two additional spots are planned once construction is complete.

Pura Bean, a local coffee brand, will open at the end of the concourse.

Salt & Tide, a full-service restaurant, will also open in the same area and will feature various seafood options.

Current dining options in Concourse B include Chick-fil-A, V Pizza, Willie Jewell’s Bar-B-Q, Starbucks, and Cantina Louie.

Both new restaurants will be located at the end of Concourse B.

