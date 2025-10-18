‘More than just a walk:’ Thousands make strides against breast cancer in Jacksonville Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of breast cancer survivors, their caregivers, family, and friends gathered in downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, officially sponsored by Action News Jax.

The walk, put together by the American Cancer Society, has been going strong in Jacksonville for more than 20 years.

“It’s just, more than just a walk,” two-time breast cancer survivor Vantay Hodges told Action News Jax Saturday. “It’s a party on the pavement, but it’s also a walking with a purpose. And it’s just to embrace us survivors, us thrivers, because the journey of cancer is an emotional roller coaster.”

Thousands showed out for Saturday morning’s walk, with over $250,000 raised from the event. Every dollar goes towards services and programs to lessen the load on survivors and those currently going through their breast cancer battle.

“The funds raised support things like lodging. The Hope Lodge here in Jacksonville provides a free home away from home for those that have to travel for treatment,” Susan Shaw with the American Cancer Society explained Saturday. “[It funds] Rides to and from treatment, our road to recovery program, our 24-7 helpline that provides resources and information for those that have been diagnosed.”

Aside from just the money raised, the walk also aims to provide a sense of community for each and every survivor walking by sharing their stories of their breast cancer battle. “It provides the survivors and thrivers an opportunity to really feel that sense of community,” Shaw added. “We’re here to celebrate, to honor, and to remember those continuing to fight.”

Those who were unable to attend Saturday’s walk but would still like to donate to the fight against breast cancer can do so by clicking the link here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.