More upheaval at Jacksonville Housing Authority: 2nd board member resigns in 3 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s more trouble at the Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA).

Action News Jax Ben Becker has confirmed that board member Andrea Reyes resigned effective immediately on Aug. 5. Reyes, who was appointed by the mayor’s office in September 2023, cited the need to focus more on her work as an immigration attorney in her resignation letter.

Reyes is now the second JHA board member to step down in just the past three months, following the departure of Lisa Strange Weatherby – potentially creating more instability at the embattled agency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For more than 18 months, Becker has been investigating ongoing issues at JHA.

Just last week, Action News Jax reported that the agency’s trash hauler Republic Services stopped collecting waste at Brentwood Lakes Apartments after claiming it had not been paid in nearly a year for that one site and was owed tens of thousands of dollars for others. JHA CEO Cheron Corbett Waller – in an internal email obtained by Becker - vehemently denied the payment issue at Brentwood was JHA’s fault, but didn’t address the other claims.

In June, JHA hired Nan McCay & Associates to run its Housing Choice Voucher Program - a company that had previously been fined millions by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The agency has also faced a high turnover in CEOs, multiple Inspector General investigations, and even criminal charges against its former Deputy CFO.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]