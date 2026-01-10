MOSH CEO resigns as museum faces funding gap for new Northbank location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) is undergoing a leadership change as it continues efforts to build a new facility on Jacksonville’s Northbank, a project that still faces a significant funding shortfall.

MOSH announced Jan. 8 that CEO Alistair Dove has resigned from his position. In a statement, a museum spokesperson said the resignation will not affect plans for the new museum.

In an email sent to what was described as the “MOSH Family,” board chair Jill Davis thanked Dove for his leadership over the past two years. Davis highlighted Dove’s role in expanding community-based learning programs and helping shape plans for the future museum experience.

The leadership transition comes as MOSH continues to navigate financial challenges tied to its planned move downtown. The City of Jacksonville has committed $50 million to the project, and the museum has raised an additional $45 million through private donations. However, with total project costs estimated between $131 million and $141 million, MOSH remains tens of millions of dollars short of its funding goal.

To reduce costs, museum leaders have proposed cutting on-site parking from 75 spaces to 30, a move they say would save more than $5 million in construction expenses. Under the proposal, visitors would instead be directed to off-site parking near the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, roughly a seven-minute walk from the planned museum site.

Some Jacksonville City Council members have raised concerns about the reduced parking plan, particularly regarding accessibility and convenience for visitors.

Action News Jax reached out to MOSH to request an updated construction timeline and to ask whether all funding must be secured before construction can begin. The museum did not respond before the story aired.

Despite the leadership change and ongoing funding challenges, MOSH leaders say plans for the new museum remain on track. The museum has not announced when a permanent replacement for the CEO position will be named.

