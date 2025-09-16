Mother claims her special needs child was left unsupervised at Ribault High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mom said her special needs daughter wandered off at Ribault High School and was unaccounted for last week for nearly an hour.

“It’s very scary because just those split seconds anything can happen,” said parent Taronya Freeman.

Freeman said her daughter has Down syndrome and is non-verbal. Since the first day of school, she has expressed concerns to the principal and other staff members to make sure they are aware.

“They know at all times that she requires assistance,” Freeman said. “She does require redirections and reiterations because of the severity her disability.”

The district said school leaders met with Freeman, reviewed surveillance footage together, and confirmed that the child was on campus, though not in class, between 7:18 and 8:06 a.m.

Freeman said surveillance video, which Action News Jax requested but did not receive, paints a clearer picture of what unfolded.

The district said the child entered the building, went to the cafeteria area, sat outside the cafeteria, and then entered the staff parking lot before being located by two security guards and escorted to class.

“She could have wandered and walked into the street,” Freeman said. “There are so many things could have happened.”

The school’s safety protocols require that students with special needs who arrive after 7:10 a.m. be escorted inside by their guardian. In this case, the district said the child was dropped off but not escorted into the building.

However, Freeman said she made contact with an employee.

“I made contact with her,” Freeman added. “I watched my daughter go halfway. I thought my daughter had entered the school.”

Freeman said she wants to see changes at Ribault High so she never has to worry if her daughter is in danger.

“I am just hoping for them to do some kind of true corrective action,” Freeman said. “Take this as a wakeup call. It’s not for me to bash but I’m going to advocate for my daughter.”

The district said student safety, especially for children with special needs, is their highest priority. They also apologized to the parent for the delay in notification.

