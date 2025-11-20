Mother says special needs son came home from Bayview Elementary with fingerprint bruises on his arms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother says her medically fragile, nonverbal 7-year-old came home from Bayview Elementary last week with bruising on his body.

He was soaked in urine and covered in what appeared to be fingerprint-shaped bruises, and she is demanding answers as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Duval County Public Schools review the case.

Brittany Philhower said her son, who has a rare genetic syndrome, is nonverbal and uses a feeding tube. When his medical daycare picked him up from school, staff immediately documented bruises and marks on his arms.

“You can see a thumbprint, a pinky print,” she said. “What the teacher is alleging right now is self-injurious behavior. Come on. That does not look like my son could do this on his own.”

Philhower said school reports sent home the same week described the child as having “an awesome week,” a contrast she finds baffling. “I was just in disbelief. I would never imagine in a million years this happening to my son… to be covered in urine and be sent to daycare like that is unbelievable,” she said. She has since withdrawn her son from Bayview and said he has “lit up” since being home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is looking into the mother’s concerns. Duval County Public Schools said in a statement that the allegations are under review, that no staff member has been named in the allegation and that the school’s current teachers and administrators were not at the school when earlier reports of a similar nature were made.

Philhower said she is concerned not just about her child but about other families: Action News Jax found at least two past incidents in which parents alleged physical abuse at Bayview Elementary. DCPS acknowledged earlier complaints but emphasized staff turnover and said it is reviewing the current claims.

DCPS said, “The school’s current teachers and administrators are new and were not at the school when those earlier reports were made.

DCPS reiterated its procedures for medically fragile students and self-contained settings: these classrooms typically have fewer students and at least two adults present, with Exceptional Student Education leads and program site coaches supporting instruction and supervision. The district also noted that if a teacher is aware of an incident or notices a scratch or mark, they must complete an incident report, notify parents and follow required documentation and supervision practices.

The case remains an open and active investigation by law enforcement and the district. Officials did not name any employees in connection with the allegations.

Action News Jax is continuing to seek additional comment from Bayview Elementary and will update this story as new information becomes available.

