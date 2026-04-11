Motorcycle crash leaves one dead, one critically hurt in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan in Putnam County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Friday around 11:39 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 308 and Union Avenue.

Troopers say a 20-year-old woman from Satsuma was driving a sedan south on Union Avenue and stopped at a stop sign.

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As she attempted to cross County Road 308, her car was hit on the passenger side by a motorcycle traveling east.

The impact caused both the motorcycle driver and his passenger, both 66 and from Crescent City, to be thrown from the bike.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

FHP says the driver of the sedan and her 18-year-old passenger had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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