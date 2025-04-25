Motorcyclist in critical condition after A1A crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclists remained in critical condition Friday morning after crashing on A1A in Flagler County at about 2:20 a.m.

The 46-year-old man from East Boston, Massachusetts was riding south on SR A1A south of 28th Street when he ran off the roadway, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

“The rider was transported to the hospital due to serious bodily injuries,” the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.