Motorcyclist dies after crashing into rear of tractor trailer in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding Thursday into the back of a tractor trailer hauling cars. The accident occurred at about 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of New Kings Road and Soutel Drive, Jacksonville police said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40’s, was riding southbound on New Kings Road. The tractor trailer attempted to turn left from northbound New Kings Road on to westbound Soutel Drive when the motorcycle struck the rear of the car hauler, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, a Jacksonville police news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.