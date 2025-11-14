Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old Fort White woman is dead after crashing the motorcycle she was riding Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on County Road 778 and SW Fortune Way.

The woman was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson Freewheeler and collided with a Saturn Vue driven by a 17-year-old male from Fort White, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on County Road 778 and was attempting to pass the teen on the left side, within the passing zone, the news release states.

“At the same time, the driver of the Saturn Vue was slowing and attempted to make a left turn onto SW Fortune Way, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the news release states.

The teen and the 20-year-old passenger in his car were not injured, the news release states.

