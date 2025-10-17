Motorcyclist dies in collision with tractor-trailer on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding into a semi Friday on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The wreck occurred at about 10:34 a.m. at US 1 North and Trout River Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of his vehicle after accelerating from a red light and collided with a tractor-trailer driven by a 52-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both vehicles were stopped at a red traffic signal before the collision. When the light turned green, the motorcyclist accelerated but lost control, veering into the lane of the tractor-trailer.

The motorcycle struck the side of the trailer, causing the rider to be thrown from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the incident.

